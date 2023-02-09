You’ll pay more this year to host a big game party, study says

(WFSB) - If you’re hosting a big game party this weekend, listen up.

A new report says on average you’ll pay more to host this year.

But it’s not all bad news. It may depend on what you buy.

Before you head to the grocery store this weekend, there is some data you should know about.

Melanie Callahan is taking a closer look at what goes in her shopping cart these days.

“I look at every price, and I do actually put stuff back when I see how much it is,” said Callahan.

Inflation has impacted almost everything we buy, which includes what you need for a well-stocked big game party.

“In general, we’re seeing across the board is that every item in your cart at checkout will be about 50 cents to a dollar 50 more than it was this time last year,” said Dallin Hatch.

Hatch is a data science expert at Pattern.

The company tracks prices of goods over time by monitoring sites like Amazon.

When it comes to snack foods, Pattern found the average price rose by 6-percent compared to this time last year.

The place where you’ll see the increases the most is in the condiment aisle. Ranch is up 26%. The average price of Mayonnaise is up 35%.

But it isn’t all bad news.

The price of chicken wings is down 13%.

The store director of the Big Y in West Hartford said you can also save by looking at their flyer and planning ahead.

“We have avocados on sale. We have cheese slices on sale, crackers,” said Tracy Lambertson, West Hartford Big Y store director.

Callahan is sticking with her big game staples, because sometimes tradition is more important than the cost.

“It’s just a fun day where you can hang out at home, have some friends over, just be comfortable at home and have fun,” Callahan said.

It’s not just food that can cost more.

Pattern found the cost of paper and plastic products are up too.

For example, the cost of paper plates is up 15%.

