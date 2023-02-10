Contests
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened at Bennet Academy.

School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind.

The staff member was taken to the hospital by ambulance, said officials.

“The student faces both school-based disciplinary consequences and police charges,” said Megan Thompson, Bennet Academy Principal.

“This was an extremely unfortunate incident and I appreciate the prompt response from security and medical staff in the building,” Thompson said.

Bennet is a school for grades 5 and 6.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

