Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened at Bennet Academy.

School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind.

The staff member was taken to the hospital by ambulance, said officials.

“The student faces both school-based disciplinary consequences and police charges,” said Megan Thompson, Bennet Academy Principal.

“This was an extremely unfortunate incident and I appreciate the prompt response from security and medical staff in the building,” Thompson said.

Bennet is a school for grades 5 and 6.

