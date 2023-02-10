Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials.
The incident happened at Bennet Academy.
School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind.
The staff member was taken to the hospital by ambulance, said officials.
“The student faces both school-based disciplinary consequences and police charges,” said Megan Thompson, Bennet Academy Principal.
“This was an extremely unfortunate incident and I appreciate the prompt response from security and medical staff in the building,” Thompson said.
Bennet is a school for grades 5 and 6.
