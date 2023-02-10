Celebrate National Pizza Day in New Haven!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s National Pizza day!

Many in Connecticut believe every day is Pizza Day, and that’s because our stately pizza can’t be beat!

It’s a bold statement to make but pizza’s history dates back more than a hundred years on Wooster Street.

“Over 50 years, born in New Haven. Always came to Pepe’s Pizza,” said Jim Mchugh of New Haven.

Pizza in our country may have started on Wooster, but it didn’t take long to spread.

The Zuppardi Family has been making pizza 1934.

“It’s not just the taste, it’s the rich family history came here more than 100 years ago, family business standing the test of time,” said Anthony Pearce, Zuppardi.

Craig, Cody, and Mitchell, three longtime friends driving through Connecticut, have decided to stop and experience what they only know through reputation.

“On our trip, me and my buddies have been trying to get all kinds of pizza. We’ve been watching YouTube videos and what not,” said Craig Miles.

“We saw that it was kinda close to our drive through and got some,” said Cody Ray.

“Hopefully this knocks it out of the park,” added Mitchell Maves.

“I like a thin crust and I like a lot of sauce this is the best pizza I have ever had, by far,” said Craig.

“I didn’t think I would like the tomato pie. I was really surprised at how good it was,” Cody said.

“This is by far the greatest thin crust I’ve had in a long time. That tomato pie, like Cody mentioned, is different, It’s really good,” added Mitchell.

Business is up a bit today because of National Pizza Day. Billy Modern says when he is at full throttle, they are doing 130 pizzas an hour!

