Cement truck rollover reported on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - First responders were called to a cement truck rollover in Wethersfield on Friday morning.
Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened in the area of 1840 Berlin Tpke.
The northbound side of the road was closed as of 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
There’s no word on injuries or if any other vehicles were involved.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.