Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Cement truck rollover reported on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield

A cement truck rollover was reported on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield the morning of Feb....
A cement truck rollover was reported on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield the morning of Feb. 10.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - First responders were called to a cement truck rollover in Wethersfield on Friday morning.

Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened in the area of 1840 Berlin Tpke.

The northbound side of the road was closed as of 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

There’s no word on injuries or if any other vehicles were involved.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor crash - WFSB
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
Michael Yamin issued a letter to parents regarding his conduct.
Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food
Temperature trend for CT - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record warmth to end the work week & watching a late weekend coastal storm!
A motorcyclist and a teen were killed in a collision that involved a motorcycle and an SUV on...
Glastonbury police: 18-year-old responsible for crash that killed him and 15-year-old girl

Latest News

What was described as a vague bomb threat prompted a lockdown at the Sport and Medical Sciences...
‘Vague threat’ made to Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford
Medical Marijuana
CT Medical Marijuana patients say they’re seeing shortage of products since recreational sales began
XL Center - Hartford - WFSB
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center
Medical Marijuana
I-TEAM INVESTIGATION: Medical marijuana patients complain of supply shortage