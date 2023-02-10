Family Friday: Feeling the love with early Valentine’s Day fun
(WFSB) - Love is in the air this weekend thanks to several Valentine’s Day celebrations. Whether you’re a chocolate lover or animal lover, there’s something for everyone.
- Saturday, February 11
- Whispering Brook Farm, Tolland
- 12:30pm – 2:30pm
- $35 per person
- Pet horses, goats, ducks, & more animals
- Walk a trail (weather permitting)
- Heart art project
- Bonfire with marshmallows
- Dress warm & comfortable
- Sign up: (860) 794-5650
- February 11 & 12
- Apple Barrel Farm Market at Lyman Orchards
- 10:00am – 4:00pm
- Card making station - FREE
- Sweet treating tastings - FREE
- Hot cocoa bar
- Cookie decorating kits
- Saturday, February 11
- Wilton Historical Society
- 11:00am – 12:00pm
- Suggested ages 6-10
- $15 per child (members)
- $20 per child (non-members)
- Registration required
