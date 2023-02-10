Contests
Family Friday: Feeling the love with early Valentine’s Day fun

By WFSB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Love is in the air this weekend thanks to several Valentine’s Day celebrations. Whether you’re a chocolate lover or animal lover, there’s something for everyone.

Love Fest

  • Saturday, February 11
  • Whispering Brook Farm, Tolland
  • 12:30pm – 2:30pm
  • $35 per person
  • Pet horses, goats, ducks, & more animals
  • Walk a trail (weather permitting)
  • Heart art project
  • Bonfire with marshmallows
  • Dress warm & comfortable
  • Sign up: (860) 794-5650

Valentine’s Day Party!

  • February 11 & 12
  • Apple Barrel Farm Market at Lyman Orchards
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm
  • Card making station - FREE
  • Sweet treating tastings - FREE
  • Hot cocoa bar
  • Cookie decorating kits

Chocolate Making for Kids

  • Saturday, February 11
  • Wilton Historical Society
  • 11:00am – 12:00pm
  • Suggested ages 6-10
  • $15 per child (members)
  • $20 per child (non-members)
  • Registration required

