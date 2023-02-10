Family Friday: Feeling the love with early Valentine’s Day fun

(WFSB) - Love is in the air this weekend thanks to several Valentine’s Day celebrations. Whether you’re a chocolate lover or animal lover, there’s something for everyone.

Love Fest

Saturday, February 11

Whispering Brook Farm, Tolland

12:30pm – 2:30pm

$35 per person

Pet horses, goats, ducks, & more animals

Walk a trail (weather permitting)

Heart art project

Bonfire with marshmallows

Dress warm & comfortable

Sign up: (860) 794-5650

Valentine’s Day Party!

February 11 & 12

Apple Barrel Farm Market at Lyman Orchards

10:00am – 4:00pm

Card making station - FREE

Sweet treating tastings - FREE

Hot cocoa bar

Cookie decorating kits

Chocolate Making for Kids

Saturday, February 11

Wilton Historical Society

11:00am – 12:00pm

Suggested ages 6-10

$15 per child (members)

$20 per child (non-members)

Registration required

