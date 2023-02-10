Contests
Madison native headed to the big game

Local football players from his former team got together to wish him luck in the big game.
By Patricia Del Rio and Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s Jack Driscoll is playing for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the big game on Feb. 12.

For his hometown of Madison, it makes them very proud.

Jack Driscoll is a big time NFL player now, but there was a time that when he was just a kid going to Polson Middle School in Madison and playing football.

For the kids who go to Polson Middle School now and play football, they feel a special connection to him and he does to them as well.

Driscoll wished the Madison youth football players good luck on their shoreline championship game a few months ago.

“What‘s up Madison 6th and 8th grade teams, I just want to say congratulations on getting to the championship games in Southington and good luck tomorrow,” Said Jack Driscoll.

They would go on to win that game, and now that Jack will be playing in a pretty important game himself, the 6th grade boys wanted to send a video to him wishing him good luck as well.

Coach Mike Ferraiolo first started coaching Jack when he was 12 years old.

Mike says he always knew Jack had promise.

“Jack when he was little, he was just one of the hardest workers that we had out there on the field,” said Mike Ferraiolo, Madison Football Coach.

Coach Ferraiolo would go on to coach him in high school as well, but he says Jack got himself to the NFL and the big game all on his own.

“I cant say that I was the guy that got Jack there, I’m just happy that I got to know Jack and I got to be a part of his career. Jack is there because of Jack,” said Ferraiolo.

Jack has not forgotten his Madison roots, he recently visited the team to sign autographs and to mentor.

“It’s crazy because like, Jack, it’s weird he came to our practice and it just shows, like, how much success he has and it’s weird because it’s like probably every kid on this team’s dream, just making it to the NFL and, better yet, making it to the Super Bowl!,” said Anthony Pesce.

“Jack is from our home town and he is kind of like an older brother to us and a mentor, a really great person,” said Hudson Hendershot.

