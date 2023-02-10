Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man accused of stealing $3,100 worth of LEGOS from Target in South Windsor

Glenn London is accused of stealing more than $3,100 worth of LEGO sets from Target in South...
Glenn London is accused of stealing more than $3,100 worth of LEGO sets from Target in South Windsor, according to police.(South Windsor police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with larceny for stealing more than $3,100 worth of LEGOS from a Target store in South Windsor.

Police said they arrested Glenn London, 37, of New Haven, on Thursday.

They had two active arrest warrants for two separate incidents.

Police said London was identified as a suspect in the theft of $1709.92 worth of LEGO sets from the Buckland Hills Drive store on Oct. 21, 2022.

In the second incident, reported on Oct. 26, 2022, they said London took $1,419.94 worth of LEGO sets.

Police said the warrants were obtained and that London was arrested at Manchester Superior Court. He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree larceny.

He also faced a judge on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor crash - WFSB
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
Michael Yamin issued a letter to parents regarding his conduct.
Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food
A motorcyclist and a teen were killed in a collision that involved a motorcycle and an SUV on...
Glastonbury police: 18-year-old responsible for crash that killed him and 15-year-old girl
Temperature trend for CT - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record warmth to end the work week & watching a late weekend coastal storm!

Latest News

Local football players from his local team got together to wish him luck in the big game.
Madison native headed to the big game
Temperature trend for CT - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record warmth to end the work week & watching a late weekend coastal storm!
Local football players from his local team got together to wish him luck in the big game.
Madison's Jack Driscoll prepares to play in Super Bowl
Brett White was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward the...
Wendy’s manager in Plainfield accused of using racial slurs, refusing to serve high school basketball team