Man accused of stealing $3,100 worth of LEGOS from Target in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with larceny for stealing more than $3,100 worth of LEGOS from a Target store in South Windsor.

Police said they arrested Glenn London, 37, of New Haven, on Thursday.

They had two active arrest warrants for two separate incidents.

Police said London was identified as a suspect in the theft of $1709.92 worth of LEGO sets from the Buckland Hills Drive store on Oct. 21, 2022.

In the second incident, reported on Oct. 26, 2022, they said London took $1,419.94 worth of LEGO sets.

Police said the warrants were obtained and that London was arrested at Manchester Superior Court. He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree larceny.

He also faced a judge on Thursday.

