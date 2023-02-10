Meet Patrick Sellers, CCSU men’s basketball coach

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Meet Patrick Sellers, the men’s basketball coach at CCSU.

You could call him a CCSU lifer. Sellers played for the Blue Devils and, after graduating, came back as an assistant coach in 1999.

While he was on staff, the team reached the NCAA tournament twice.

Now that he’s back on campus as the man in charge, things feel different this time around.

“Things fall on you, so you have a rough game? Everybody’s looking at you. When you have a good game? People are excited about it,” said Patrick.

This year the Blue Devils have more losses than wins and they haven’t been to the tournament in 15 years. But Sellers and the program are taking it one day at a time.

“We’ve been working hard, our guys work hard, and the support, the fans here, the administration, everybody from the top to the bottom are invested in what we’re doing here,” Patrick said.

In Connecticut, Sellers is one of only two black head coaches in division one basketball.

His journey into college coaching started during his playing days at Central when Mike Brown ran the show

“Seeing a man of color who was really invested, who pushed us... Coach Brown was a great runner. So we had to run at 6 AM in the morning, 5 miles or whatever, he’d be out there running with us like ‘time to separate the men from the boys,’ and just run past all of us,” Sellers said.

When it comes to having black mentors, he’s not alone. Tom Pincince has been at Central for over 20 years in various roles.

As he was getting used to being the athletic director, he knew who he could call for help.

“My mentor, and the person who brought me here, was CJ Jones. CJ is as Central as Central can be, if that makes any sense,” said Tom. “He was a huge mentor for me, and still is to this day.”

While the Blue Devils work their way back to the glory days, Pincince is confident that Sellers’ journey and experience is good not just for his team, but to benefit everyone else on campus.

“When people look at us, evaluate us, and take a look at what we’re doing, they can say ‘you know what? That team won and they won the right way.’ That’s important to me, that’s important for me to show that to our student athletes, and I think it’s important for the university to see that,” Tom added.

“I tell them all the time, ‘some of you guys are going to be playing professionally, some of you guys will be coaching, some of you guys will be working a regular job, but you’re going to have ups and downs in those jobs and I want you to show yourself every day as a hard worker. Push yourself.’ So I’m hoping that I’m mentoring the guys we have here that they’ll be future leaders,” Peter said.

It’s only Patrick Sellers’ second season leading the Blue Devils, but the hope is that his success will pave the way for others, and it turn, will honor those who paved the way for him.

