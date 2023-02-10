Contests
Naugatuck Police Department holds fundraiser for earthquake victims in Turkey

By Audrey Russo and Kristina Russo
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - The news out of Turkey grows more dire by the day as the country grapples with devastation left behind by last week’s double earthquakes.

The death toll is in the thousands and those who escaped with their lives don’t have much else to their names.

What comfort can you give someone on the other side of the world who just lost everything in an earthquake?

Muriel Smith from Middlebury said, “blankets, towels, jackets, sweaters, and socks.”

It can be hard to know for sure, but in Naugatuck those who want to help know exactly what to donate and there’s a reason why.

While most can’t begin to imagine surviving earthquakes exceeding a 7 on the Richter Scale, Naugatuck officer Erol Okten has lived through one.

Detailed in a post on the police department’s Facebook, the Turkey native lived through a 7.6 magnitude quake in the country years ago.

The police department put out a call for clothes, toiletries, blankets, and diapers. And sure enough, Naugatuck answered.

Tina Rusin from Naugatuck said, “the people are freezing over there, so I wanted to get some stuff to keep them warm.”

Piles and piles of donations are being sent in and everything was donated in just the last 12 hours.

“We are so fortunate, and these are things I don’t need. I sure hope they help somebody,” Smith said.

The police department is taking donations until February 25th and by the looks of it, they’ll need to expand their storage into another room.

After feeling the worst of what mother nature can deal, those in Turkey will feel the best of what humanity can offer.

