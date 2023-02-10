Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

New Haven mosque sending relief to earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

There’s a growing push in Connecticut to help the hundreds of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria impacted by this week’s earthquakes.
By Cassidy Williams and Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - There’s a growing push in Connecticut to help the hundreds of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria impacted by this week’s earthquakes.

The Diyanet Mosque of New Haven is working to send supplies overseas.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will be there on Friday afternoon to talk about the efforts.

The mosque is part of the Diyanet Center of America, which has set up an emergency relief fund for survivors.

On Monday morning, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks hit southeast Turkey and northwest Syria.

Officials said more than 21,000 people died, and the number was expected to climb as they searched for survivors in the rubble.

The survivors will need a lot of help to rebuild.

The World Health Organization said the earthquake disrupted basic water supplies, fuel distribution and electricity supplies.

The Diyanet Center of America said it has already donated a truckload of blankets and boxes full of clothes.

It continues to take monetary donations. To help, head to its website here.

A mosque in New Haven is working to send supplies overseas in the wake of a devastating earthquake.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath

Most Read

Windsor crash - WFSB
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
Michael Yamin issued a letter to parents regarding his conduct.
Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food
A motorcyclist and a teen were killed in a collision that involved a motorcycle and an SUV on...
Glastonbury police: 18-year-old responsible for crash that killed him and 15-year-old girl
Temperature trend for CT - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record warmth to end the work week & watching a late weekend coastal storm!

Latest News

XL Center - Hartford - WFSB
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center
UConn XL Center
VIDEO: UConn threatens to pull games from XL Center
XL Center - Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center
earthquake help
VIDEO: Growing push to help people in Turkey and Syria