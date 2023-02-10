New Haven mosque sending relief to earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - There’s a growing push in Connecticut to help the hundreds of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria impacted by this week’s earthquakes.

The Diyanet Mosque of New Haven is working to send supplies overseas.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will be there on Friday afternoon to talk about the efforts.

The mosque is part of the Diyanet Center of America, which has set up an emergency relief fund for survivors.

On Monday morning, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks hit southeast Turkey and northwest Syria.

Officials said more than 21,000 people died, and the number was expected to climb as they searched for survivors in the rubble.

The survivors will need a lot of help to rebuild.

The World Health Organization said the earthquake disrupted basic water supplies, fuel distribution and electricity supplies.

The Diyanet Center of America said it has already donated a truckload of blankets and boxes full of clothes.

It continues to take monetary donations. To help, head to its website here.

