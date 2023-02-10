New Haven police make arrest in January murder case

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Following a violent start to the new year, police in New Haven say they’ve solved a murder from last month.

Police said they have video that shows the shooting. Some of it is from nearby businesses on Whalley Avenue, another angle captured by one of the new cameras recently installed by the city.

New Haven police investigating the shooting death of 30-year-old Michael Wint.

“They robbed my grandchildren, they robbed them of their father,” said Peggy Minott, Michael’s Wint’s grandmother.

Wint’s family joined New Haven police as the chief announced they now have the man who fired the fatal shot.

“I’m going to miss him coming over, us sitting around the house, watching movies, hanging out,” said Joanne Wint, Michael Wint’s mother.

Police have charged 45-year-old Ronald Little with murder and several other gun charges.

According to police, in the early morning hours of January 21, officers were at a convenience store on Whalley Avenue when they heard gun shots.

They said Wint was sitting in his car in a parking lot across the street when he was shot.

“From watching the video, it looks like Mr. Little recognized him and went over to him,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

Jacobson said there was an exchange of gun fire, with Little getting shot as well.

In addition to cameras capturing the shooting, the chief added, newly installed license plate readers also hit on Little’s car, not only leaving the scene, but also arriving at a local hospital, where he’s currently under police supervision.

“There’s good video that was a starting point, it was quick reaction by the patrol officers, there were weapons recovered, hard to do immediately after a shooting, like that,” said Jacobson.

Wint’s grieving grandmother, said it just needs to end.

“We’ve got to get these guns off the street, we have to, we must, for our children’s sake,” said Minott.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

As for the four other deadly shootings this year, the chief said they’ve been exchanging info and warrants with the state’s attorney’s office in the hopes of solving them soon.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.