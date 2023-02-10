Overturned vehicle reported in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A driver overturned a vehicle on a road in Vernon overnight.

The crash happened on Vernon Avenue early Friday morning.

A white car could be seen on its side in video recorded by Channel 3′s photographer.

Police and medical teams were called.

Crews have been working to clear the scene.

No power outages were reported in the area.

There’s no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.