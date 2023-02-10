Contests
Settlement reached between Archdiocese of Hartford, priest and alleged sex abuse victim

By WFSB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A settlement has been reached between the Archdiocese of Hartford, a priest named Fr. Toribio Villacastin, and a woman who reported she was sexually abused as a child.

The attorney for that woman said the Archdiocese of Hartford did not properly investigate and research the priest before allowing him to serve as a visiting clergyman.

He said that priest served in St. Isaac Jogues Parish in East Hartford in 1969 and 1970, and a church in Naugatuck in 1972 and 1973.

The attorney said the settlement was in the low six figures.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

