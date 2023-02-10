Student shares edibles at Hartford school

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A student gave out edibles at a Hartford school on Friday, according to officials. EMTs attended to at least one student.

Hartford Public Schools said the incident happened at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy.

The edibles were distributed to several students, school officials said.

“At least one student ingested the edible and was attended to by EMTs as a precaution,” said Hartford Public Schools.

The school system said they are working with Hartford police in the investigation.

