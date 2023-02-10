Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Student shares edibles at Hartford school

Ambulance.
Ambulance.(Storyblocks)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A student gave out edibles at a Hartford school on Friday, according to officials. EMTs attended to at least one student.

Hartford Public Schools said the incident happened at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy.

The edibles were distributed to several students, school officials said.

“At least one student ingested the edible and was attended to by EMTs as a precaution,” said Hartford Public Schools.

The school system said they are working with Hartford police in the investigation.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Yamin issued a letter to parents regarding his conduct.
Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida
Windsor crash - WFSB
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said this weekend will be cooler, but warm temperatures are expected...
Technical Discussion: Watching a late weekend coastal storm with more warm days next week!
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food
High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?

Latest News

Wendy's manager accused of using racial slur
VIDEO: Wendy's manager accused of using racial slur
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said this weekend will be cooler, but warm temperatures are expected...
Technical Discussion: Watching a late weekend coastal storm with more warm days next week!
FILE
Settlement reached between Archdiocese of Hartford, priest and alleged sex abuse victim