UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center

Proposed budget cuts could force UConn to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Proposed budget cuts could force UConn to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center.

The days of catching a husky game at the XL Center in downtown Hartford could be limited, and it all comes down to money.

UConn President Radenka Maric says Governor Lamont’s recently proposed budget would leave the school about $160 million dollars short next year.

Maric estimated that this would leave to a $3,000 tuition increase per student.

The university says that if the governor’s proposal passes, UConn will face budget challenges, and every non-academic expense including the allotment to play at the XL Center would be up for negotiations.

No changes have been finalized, but fans and local businesses are left considering what it would be like without UConn athletics in downtown Hartford.

“I think it hurts drastically, not only our business but others also. As far as revenue, of course it’s going to hurt. We have to depend on tips, that’s our livelihood”, said Tyriek Belin, employee at the Agave Grill.

“I think you’d see a lot less fanbase over here or in general. I personally wouldn’t drive to Mohegan or somewhere to see a game. I don’t know, I think they would definitely see a decrease in ticket sales”, added UConn alum Kellie Youmans.

UConn students have organized a walkout in response to the proposed budget cuts that will occur February 15th at the state capitol.

