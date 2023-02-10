Contests
UConn’s Adama Sanogo named a top 10 candidate for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Seton Hall's Myles Cale, left, and Alexis Yetna, right, defend against Connecticut's Adama...
Seton Hall's Myles Cale, left, and Alexis Yetna, right, defend against Connecticut's Adama Sanogo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big East conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn men’s basketball star Adama Sanogo has been named a top 10 candidate for the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.

The award recognizes the top center in Division I men’s basketball. It’s named after 1995 Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who won three NCAA championships with the UCLA Bruins.

Sanogo, a junior, is currently averaging 17.2 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Huskies.

He has won several honors in his career, including being named to the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team and First Team All-BIG EAST.

The nine other candidates for the award are listed below:

  • Oumar Ballo - Arizona
  • Zach Edey - Purdue
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner - Creighton
  • Clifford Omoruyi - Rutgers
  • Oscar Tshiebwe - Kentucky
  • Joel Soriano - St. John’s
  • Hunter Dickinson - Michigan
  • Armando Bacot - North Carolina
  • Jack Nunge - Xavier

The Basketball Hall of Fame said fans can support their favorite players by voting at hoophallawards.com.

“In March, five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers,” the hall of fame said.

The winner will be announced on a to be determined date, the hall of fame said.

The #21 Huskies (19-6) visit #23 Creighton (16-8) on Saturday. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.

