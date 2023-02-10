UConn’s Adama Sanogo named a top 10 candidate for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn men’s basketball star Adama Sanogo has been named a top 10 candidate for the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.

The award recognizes the top center in Division I men’s basketball. It’s named after 1995 Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who won three NCAA championships with the UCLA Bruins.

Sanogo, a junior, is currently averaging 17.2 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Huskies.

He has won several honors in his career, including being named to the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team and First Team All-BIG EAST.

The nine other candidates for the award are listed below:

Oumar Ballo - Arizona

Zach Edey - Purdue

Ryan Kalkbrenner - Creighton

Clifford Omoruyi - Rutgers

Oscar Tshiebwe - Kentucky

Joel Soriano - St. John’s

Hunter Dickinson - Michigan

Armando Bacot - North Carolina

Jack Nunge - Xavier

The Basketball Hall of Fame said fans can support their favorite players by voting at hoophallawards.com.

“In March, five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers,” the hall of fame said.

The winner will be announced on a to be determined date, the hall of fame said.

The #21 Huskies (19-6) visit #23 Creighton (16-8) on Saturday. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.

