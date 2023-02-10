Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.(Harris County Constable Mark Herman)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Even animals can’t seem to stay away from Target shopping.

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, a deputy responded to Target after receiving a report for two goats wandering through the store.

It’s unclear where the goats came from.

The animals were safely contained and taken to Harris County Animal Livestock.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Yamin issued a letter to parents regarding his conduct.
Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida
Windsor crash - WFSB
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Feb. 10.
Technical Discussion: Watching a late weekend coastal storm with more warm days next week!
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food
High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?

Latest News

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m....
Gunman’s capture ends 39-hour manhunt with 2 officers shot in Maryland
Behind the Pacific pocket mouse at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
White House says no Biden interview prior to Super Bowl
Brett White was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward the...
Wendy’s manager in Plainfield accused of using racial slurs, refusing to serve high school basketball team