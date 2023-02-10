‘Vague threat’ made to Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating what they described as a “vague threat” made to the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford.

They said the threat was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

It came in through Hartford police’s tip line.

The school did not open. Police have been working to clear it.

When they’re done, they said students will be allowed in.

They noted that it was not the first time there was a threat at the school. They said it frequently happens.

Channel 3 covered an incident back on Dec. 2.

