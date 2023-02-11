17-year-old shot in hand during drive by shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 17-year-old from New Haven was shot in the hand during a drive by shooting earlier this evening.

Police say they responded to Townsend Street at 4:23 PM to investigate a person shot.

Officers located a 17-year-old New Haven resident who had been shot in the hand.

He told officers he was outside his residence when he was shot by someone driving by in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

