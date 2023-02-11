Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

17-year-old shot in hand during drive by shooting in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 17-year-old from New Haven was shot in the hand during a drive by shooting earlier this evening.

Police say they responded to Townsend Street at 4:23 PM to investigate a person shot.

Officers located a 17-year-old New Haven resident who had been shot in the hand.

He told officers he was outside his residence when he was shot by someone driving by in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Yamin issued a letter to parents regarding his conduct.
Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida
Windsor crash - WFSB
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said this weekend will be cooler, but warm temperatures are expected...
Technical Discussion: Watching a late weekend coastal storm with more warm days next week!
High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said this weekend will be cooler, but warm temperatures are expected...
Technical Discussion: Watching a late weekend coastal storm with more warm days next week!
Student needs medical attention after edibles shared at school
Student shares edibles at Hartford school
People take advantage of the warm temperatures and sunshine
People take advantage of the warm temperatures and sunshine
Brett White was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward the...
Wendy’s manager in Plainfield accused of using racial slurs, refusing to serve high school basketball team