Serious injuries reported following accident involving wrong-way driver on I-84 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision on I-84 in Southington.

According to police reports, the accident occurred just before 2:48 Saturday morning near Exit 30.

A Hyundai driving the wrong way on I-84 west struck a BMW in the center lane.

The driver of the BMW came to an uncontrolled stop in the right shoulder, and the Hyundai came to an uncontrolled stop in the grassy center median.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the BMW was transported to New Britain Hospital while the driver of the Hyundai was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Emergency services and the local fire department responded to the accident.

Both sides of the highway were shut down for several hours following the accident.

The eastbound side of the highway is open, but the westbound side remains closed.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest details.

