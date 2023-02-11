Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Serious injuries reported following accident involving wrong-way driver on I-84 in Southington

At least one person has been transported to the hospital following a serious accident on I-84 in Southington.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision on I-84 in Southington.

According to police reports, the accident occurred just before 2:48 Saturday morning near Exit 30.

A Hyundai driving the wrong way on I-84 west struck a BMW in the center lane.

The driver of the BMW came to an uncontrolled stop in the right shoulder, and the Hyundai came to an uncontrolled stop in the grassy center median.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the BMW was transported to New Britain Hospital while the driver of the Hyundai was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Emergency services and the local fire department responded to the accident.

Both sides of the highway were shut down for several hours following the accident.

The eastbound side of the highway is open, but the westbound side remains closed.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett White was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward the...
Wendy’s manager in Plainfield accused of using racial slurs, refusing to serve high school basketball team
High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
XL Center - Hartford - WFSB
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center
A nice but overall cooler weekend! Bright sunshine today & tracking a possible chance of rain...
Technical Discussion: Nice But Cooler This Weekend... A Couple Chances Of Rain For The Week Ahead & Milder Air Sticks Around!
Assistant principal attacked by student at school in Manchester
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

Latest News

A nice but overall cooler weekend! Bright sunshine today & tracking a possible chance of rain...
Technical Discussion: Nice But Cooler This Weekend... A Couple Chances Of Rain For The Week Ahead & Milder Air Sticks Around!
Accident on I-84 in Southington injures at least one, shuts down highway for several
Accident on I-84 in Southington injures at least one, shuts down highway for several
Student needs medical attention after edibles shared at school
Student shares edibles at Hartford school
Student shares edibles at Hartford school
Student shares edibles at Hartford school