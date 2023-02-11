Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Estimated $16 billion in bets to be placed for Super Bowl 57

Mobile sports betting
Mobile sports betting(Arizona's Family)
By Dylan Fearon and Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Super Bowl Sunday is just a couple of days away.

Many of us are looking forward to seeing the Eagles face the Chiefs, and for Rihanna’s halftime performance, but millions will be watching because they have money on the game.

Whether it’s at the casino or right on your phone, millions of Americans are placing bets on Super Bowl 57.

Central Connecticut State Junior Eric Cibitella just locked in his bet for $15 on the Birds to win.

Eric placed it using the Fanduel app on his phone.

“Yeah, betting on the phone, it’s really simple easy to pick it up,” said Eric.

But it is also easy to get carried away and lose more than you wanted to.

“I was and I got down a lot of money. So I had to stop, delete Fanduel app so I don’t lose any more money,” said Christiano Rosa.

The American Gaming Association estimates a whopping 16 billion dollars in bets for the big game.

Compared to about seven and a half billion wagered last year, that’d be a 110% increase and a 78% jump from 2021.

“You just can’t get to desperate with it which I did so I had to stop,” warned Christiano.

But there are ways to control your betting and prevent what happened to Christiano.

“Set a money limit. If you’re thinking you’re betting the Super Bowl, think about how much you can lose on the Super Bowl. And once you lose that, stop betting,” said Diana Goode, CT Council on Problem Gambling.

You can also set those limits in your sports betting apps.

“If you say ‘I only wanna spend $100 on Fanduel,’ Draft Kings, you can set that limit. You’ll get an alert when you’ve lost that $100.

There are resources for people struggling with sports gambling.

The Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling offers support.

Connecticut and Western Mass Gamblers Anonymous also provides support.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Yamin issued a letter to parents regarding his conduct.
Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida
Windsor crash - WFSB
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said this weekend will be cooler, but warm temperatures are expected...
Technical Discussion: Watching a late weekend coastal storm with more warm days next week!
High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

Latest News

People take advantage of the warm temperatures and sunshine
People take advantage of the warm temperatures and sunshine
Brett White was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward the...
Wendy’s manager in Plainfield accused of using racial slurs, refusing to serve high school basketball team
Gather 55
Something’s Cooking: Gather 55
CCSU men's basketball coach leading the team he once played for
Meet Patrick Sellers, CCSU men’s basketball coach