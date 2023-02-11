Estimated $16 billion in bets to be placed for Super Bowl 57

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Super Bowl Sunday is just a couple of days away.

Many of us are looking forward to seeing the Eagles face the Chiefs, and for Rihanna’s halftime performance, but millions will be watching because they have money on the game.

Whether it’s at the casino or right on your phone, millions of Americans are placing bets on Super Bowl 57.

Central Connecticut State Junior Eric Cibitella just locked in his bet for $15 on the Birds to win.

Eric placed it using the Fanduel app on his phone.

“Yeah, betting on the phone, it’s really simple easy to pick it up,” said Eric.

But it is also easy to get carried away and lose more than you wanted to.

“I was and I got down a lot of money. So I had to stop, delete Fanduel app so I don’t lose any more money,” said Christiano Rosa.

The American Gaming Association estimates a whopping 16 billion dollars in bets for the big game.

Compared to about seven and a half billion wagered last year, that’d be a 110% increase and a 78% jump from 2021.

“You just can’t get to desperate with it which I did so I had to stop,” warned Christiano.

But there are ways to control your betting and prevent what happened to Christiano.

“Set a money limit. If you’re thinking you’re betting the Super Bowl, think about how much you can lose on the Super Bowl. And once you lose that, stop betting,” said Diana Goode, CT Council on Problem Gambling.

You can also set those limits in your sports betting apps.

“If you say ‘I only wanna spend $100 on Fanduel,’ Draft Kings, you can set that limit. You’ll get an alert when you’ve lost that $100.

There are resources for people struggling with sports gambling.

The Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling offers support.

Connecticut and Western Mass Gamblers Anonymous also provides support.

