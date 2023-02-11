Contests
Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport

Leggett Mug Shot
Leggett Mug Shot(State Police)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Ledyard man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for having weapons in his carry-on bag.

TSA notified state police that a traveler might have a firearm in their carry-on bag shortly before 5:37 Saturday morning.

Police identified the traveler as 41-year-old Marvin Leggett.

Leggett had a pellet gun, two magazines, and a folding knife in his carry-on bag, state police say.

Leggett was also the subject of an active arrest warrant from New Britain Police.

He was transported to the state police barracks where he was processed without incident.

Leggett was charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and two counts of circumventing airport security.

He was released on a $15,000 bond and was turned over to New Britain Police.

Leggett is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on March 10.

