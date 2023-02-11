Contests
Man suffers significant injuries after being struck by car in Vernon

Police confirm Hyde Ave is closed between Reservoir Road and Northeast School.(Allen Beaverstock)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Vernon Police say a man has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on Hyde Avenue.

Hyde Avenue is currently closed between Reservoir Road and South Grove Street.

The victim is a male in his 50′s, according to police.

They say he suffered significant injuries to his leg and lower extremities.

He has been transported to St. Francis Hospital by an ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle is on scene and cooperating with police.

