People take advantage of the warm temperatures and sunshine
By Ayah Galal
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - All over the state, people took advantage of the warm weather Friday.

Last Friday we were all bundled up because of the arctic blast. This Friday it’s a completely different story.

Temperatures in Hartford County hit 60 Friday and a lot of people have been soaking in the sun and enjoying it.

“What brought you out to Bushnell Park today?” Eyewitness News asked.

“The sun and the unseasonably beautiful weather. After being cooped up a few days it’s good to be out,” said Pablo Martinez of Hartford.

Martinez lives in Hartford, but is originally from San Antonio, Texas. So it felt great to take a stroll through Bushnell Park with his dog, Charley.

“She loves it. She loves it. She loves the park; we’re delighted to have this in our neighborhood here,” said Martinez.

As some walked their dogs, others soaked up the sun with a good book in hand.

“It’s great. I’ll take as much as I can get,” said Harry Jemmott of Hartford. “I don’t expect this very often. But we’ve been good this year. It’s been good this year.”

Today’s temperatures were a big shift from what we saw last Friday in Connecticut.

“Just felt like a beautiful day to relax for the upcoming weekend and kinda decompress and what better place to do it than Bushnell?” said Matt Anzolletti, who works in Hartford.

Over in West Hartford center, sidewalks and stores were busy with folks making the most of the nice weather.

“It’s very warm out. I decided to get some lunch and some ice cream,” said Rob Giuffria of West Hartford.

Giuffria went with smores ice cream and though he likes winter activities, he enjoyed today’s temperatures.

“I kinda like both I mean I like skiing so usually cold and warm is kinda nice,” Giuffria said.

If you weren’t able to enjoy today’s weather, it’ll be sunny again tomorrow.

Fortunately for those who love this kind of weather, no snow in the forecast yet.

People in Middletown are outside enjoying the record warmth!

