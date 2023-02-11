Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Plane-bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital

At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed...
At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed at LAX.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations.

LAX Airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were hospitalized in the “low-speed collision.” Another person was treated at the scene.

There was only one person on the plane, a worker, when the collision occurred, LAFD said.

A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett White was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward the...
Wendy’s manager in Plainfield accused of using racial slurs, refusing to serve high school basketball team
High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
XL Center - Hartford - WFSB
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center
A nice but overall cooler weekend! Bright sunshine today & tracking a possible chance of rain...
Technical Discussion: Nice But Cooler This Weekend... A Couple Chances Of Rain For The Week Ahead & Milder Air Sticks Around!
Assistant principal attacked by student at school in Manchester
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

Latest News

The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Wagner owner says war in Ukraine could drag on for years
A nice but overall cooler weekend! Bright sunshine today & tracking a possible chance of rain...
Technical Discussion: Nice But Cooler This Weekend... A Couple Chances Of Rain For The Week Ahead & Milder Air Sticks Around!
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Turkey’s president raises earthquake death toll, bringing total confirmed dead above 25,000
Accident on I-84 in Southington injures at least one, shuts down highway for several
Serious injuries reported following accident involving wrong-way driver on I-84 in Southington