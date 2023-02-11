Something’s Cooking: Gather 55

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - You can grab a great meal and help a Hartford nonprofit make the world a better place.

The Something’s Cooking crew visited Gather 55 where you can pay for lunch with money or by serving others.

Roman Scalia is waiting tables at Gather 55. He’s good at this, but it isn’t Roman’s 9 to 5. He volunteers here as a way thank you.

“I know what it’s like to be starving,” said Scalia. “I know what it’s like to be freezing out there.”

Scalia used to be homeless, and Hands on Hartford helped him get back on his feet.

Now the nonprofit is assisting the community through a new participation model restaurant on Bartholomew Avenue called Gather 55.

“One of the reasons I love working here it’s very innovative, very visionary,” said manager Molly Reynolds.

Reynolds recently helped revamp Gather 55′s model after they opened this past summer.

“We know we want to feed people but we also want to connect communities,” Reynolds said.

Diners can pay regular price which supports Hands on Hartford, or if you could use a little help you can ask for a free meal voucher, make a minimum $2 donation, or follow Scalia’s lead by volunteering here for half an hour!

The food is well impressive. Chef Karl’s smash burgers with caramelized onions are top notch, or go healthier with a delicious, chopped salad or hummus plates.

Listen to Chef James’ rice bowl advice. Gather 55 creates a new one every two weeks. Today it’s jerk chicken!

Chef Ruby’s barbecue plate with corn potato salad and cornbread is also a home run.

