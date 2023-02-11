Student brings kitchen knife on bus at school in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A student was found with a kitchen knife on the afternoon bus home from a school in Norwich on Thursday.

“This afternoon on bus 2 a student was found to have a kitchen knife. The bus driver became aware of this very quickly after the bus had left the school and called the police,” said Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow.

The Norwich Police came and confiscated the knife.

Acting Principal Wilson calmed students, reassured them that they were safe, and rode the bus back to Veterans Memorial Elementary School, according to Superintendent Stringfellow.

The student who had the knife exited the bus and the bus driver resumed the route.

Administrators, social workers, and school counselors at Veterans were available on Friday to meet with students who saw the knife.

“Norwich Public Schools is committed to maintaining a safe school environment, and supports the physical and mental well-being of all of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Stringfellow.

