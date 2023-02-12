Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police in South Carolina say

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself with a gun early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. at Colonial Heights apartments when the 14-year-old and his 13-year-old cousin found a gun in the house that belonged to the homeowner.

Officers who responded to the scene said they found the 14-year-old on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began CPR. The boy died of his injuries.

After speaking with the homeowner and the victim’s cousin, officers learned that the victim accidentally discharged one round, striking himself in the chest.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
XL Center - Hartford - WFSB
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center
Accident on I-84 in Southington injures at least one, shuts down highway for several
Serious injuries reported following accident involving wrong-way driver on I-84 in Southington
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: February Warmth Continues.. Watching Closely A Storm System For The End Of The Workweek!
Leggett Mug Shot
Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport

Latest News

Police confirm Hyde Ave is closed between Reservoir Road and Northeast School.
Man in critical condition after being struck by car in Vernon
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
Sen. Schumer says 2 downed objects believed to be balloons
The Kennebunk, Maine, man has been to every since Super Bowl, and he's not planning to stop...
NFL fan has gone to every Super Bowl
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000