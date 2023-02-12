Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

23-year-old woman grazed on head by bullet in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 23-year-old woman in New Haven was grazed on the head by a bullet last night.

Police responded at 7:19 PM to the two-hundred block of Davenport Avenue after they were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old woman with a graze wound to the head.

She was transported Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers spoke to witnesses and located shell casings on Kossuth Street.

There may have been more than one shooter, according to police.

The victim was struck by a stray bullet as she stood in her doorway.

Police said this incident does not appear to have been targeted.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

XL Center - Hartford - WFSB
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center
High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
FORECAST: Above Average Temperatures Persist...Best Chances For Rain In CT Is Late Week...Very...
Technical Discussion: Above Average Temperatures Persist...Best Chances For Rain In CT Is Late Week...Very Windy By Friday Too!
Brett White was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward the...
Wendy’s manager in Plainfield accused of using racial slurs, refusing to serve high school basketball team
Assistant principal attacked by student at school in Manchester
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Person struck by train in New Haven
FORECAST: Above Average Temperatures Persist...Best Chances For Rain In CT Is Late Week...Very...
Technical Discussion: Above Average Temperatures Persist...Best Chances For Rain In CT Is Late Week...Very Windy By Friday Too!
Police confirm Hyde Ave is closed between Reservoir Road and Northeast School.
Man suffers significant injuries after being struck by car in Vernon
Man suffers significant injuries after being struck by car in Vernon
Man suffers significant injuries after being struck by car in Vernon