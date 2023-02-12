23-year-old woman grazed on head by bullet in New Haven
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 23-year-old woman in New Haven was grazed on the head by a bullet last night.
Police responded at 7:19 PM to the two-hundred block of Davenport Avenue after they were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation.
Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old woman with a graze wound to the head.
She was transported Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers spoke to witnesses and located shell casings on Kossuth Street.
There may have been more than one shooter, according to police.
The victim was struck by a stray bullet as she stood in her doorway.
Police said this incident does not appear to have been targeted.
