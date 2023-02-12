NYPD arrest man responsible for assault of custodian at Hamden school

Contests
Custodian hurt while confronting school intruder in Hamden
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New York City Police have arrested a man responsible for the assault of a custodian at a school in Hamden last month.

The NYPD contacted the Hamden Police Department earlier this morning to tell them they had Jordan Richards, 32, in custody.

Richards is accused of assaulting a custodian at Wintergreen School in Hamden after the custodian had asked him to leave.

Richards is also accused of stealing the custodian’s wallet, keys, and car.

The school was forced to change their locks as a result.

Richards was taken into custody as a result of an active arrest warrant out of Hamden regarding this incident.

“Richards has the following charges awaiting him in Connecticut, Robbery in the 1st degree, Assault in the 2nd degree, Larceny in the 2nd degree, Larceny in the 3rd degree, Interfering with an Emergency Call and Illegal Use of a Payment Card, with a court set bond of $750,000,” said Sergeant Angela Vey, Hamden Police Department.

Richards is being charged as a Fugitive From Justice by the NYPD and the extradition process will now begin, according to police.

Police say Richards has evaded law enforcement in CT and New York multiple times over the last week and has engaged various law enforcement agencies in pursuits.

