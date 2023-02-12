One firefighter injured after technical rescue on cliffside in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One firefighter has suffered a laceration to his head after responding to a technical rescue off Wisk-Key Wind Road.

The Wallingford Fire Department responded to the area earlier this evening for a complaint of an emotionally disturbed person.

“During the recovery effort a Wallingford volunteer firefighter was traversing rough terrain. He slipped and fell causing a laceration to his head. He was transported to the hospital for an evaluation,” said Sgt. Jaques, Wallingford Police Department.

Search and rescue are on scene and recovery efforts are underway.

There is no information on the victims injuries at this time.

