Over 3,000 participants run in annual 5K for refugees

Over 3,000 people from 43 states took part in the annual IRIS Run for Refugees 5K on Sunday.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The 5k raises money and brings awareness to refugees and immigrants looking to start a new life.

It’s run by Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services or IRIS.

Chris George, the executive director of IRIS says their goal is to help refugees get acclimated.

“Our job is to welcome them, connect them to services and enroll them in school, make sure they have the healthcare they need, the housing they need, we help them get jobs. We basically get them off to a good start,” says George.

IRIS helps support families from Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine, and beyond.

It’s a cause that is near and dear to Adilene Garcia.

Garcia was born in the U.S. but comes from an immigrant family. She has seen the importance of giving families a chance to thrive.

“It’s important to give other the opportunity to be settled and give them the opportunity of hope and the opportunity to live and to have that strength to continue forward,” says Garcia.

The race began 16 years ago with only 360 participants. This year there are over 3,000 runners, and all of the money goes back to help refugees and immigrants have a better life.

For more information on IRIS, click here.

