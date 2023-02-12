Contests
Person struck by train in New Haven

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The train from New Haven to Grand Central is running late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven.

The Metro-North Railroad confirmed on their twitter account that the train was running 55-60 minutes late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven.

There are no reports on the extent of injuries at this time.

Channel 3 has a crew on scene. Stay with us for updates.

