Person struck by train in New Haven
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The train from New Haven to Grand Central is running late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven.
The Metro-North Railroad confirmed on their twitter account that the train was running 55-60 minutes late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven.
The 6:39pm train from New Haven to Grand Central is operating 55-60 minutes late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven.— Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) February 12, 2023
There are no reports on the extent of injuries at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew on scene. Stay with us for updates.
