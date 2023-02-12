Person struck by train in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The train from New Haven to Grand Central is running late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven.

The Metro-North Railroad confirmed on their twitter account that the train was running 55-60 minutes late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven.

The 6:39pm train from New Haven to Grand Central is operating 55-60 minutes late after a person was struck by a train near New Haven. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) February 12, 2023

There are no reports on the extent of injuries at this time.

