Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife, police said.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building after a report of a man threatening people with a knife inside a community room. Arriving officers confronted the man and told him to drop the knife.

Ernster said the man advanced on the officers. One officer deployed a Taser and the other fired shots that struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released. They were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Ernster said the officers were wearing body cameras that recorded the confrontation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
XL Center - Hartford - WFSB
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center
Accident on I-84 in Southington injures at least one, shuts down highway for several
Serious injuries reported following accident involving wrong-way driver on I-84 in Southington
Technical Discussion
Technical Discussion: February Warmth Continues.. Watching Closely A Storm System For The End Of The Workweek!
Leggett Mug Shot
Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport

Latest News

Technical Discussion
Technical Discussion: February Warmth Continues.. Watching Closely A Storm System For The End Of The Workweek!
Technical Discussion
Technical Discussion: February Warmth Continues.. Watching Closely A Storm System For The End Of The
FILE - Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue was the scene of an overnight shooting that left...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with mass shooting at Louisiana nightclub
Run for Refugees
Over 3,000 participants run in annual 5K for refugees
Race for Refugees
Over 3,000 participants run in annual 5K for refugees