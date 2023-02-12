Contests
Three arrested after early morning fight at hookah lounge, firearms recovered

Just before 3am, multiple officers were dispatched to what was reported to be a disturbance...
Just before 3am, multiple officers were dispatched to what was reported to be a disturbance inside of the Empire Hookah Lounge.(Manchester Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police have arrested 3 people after an early morning fight inside of a hookah lounge on Broad Street.

Police say they responded to the Empire Hookah Lounge on Broad Street just before 3 a.m. for a report of an active fight.

Prior to their arrival, police were informed that four individuals had entered a vehicle and flashed a gun as they fled.

Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

23-year-old Richard Ortiz and 31-year-old Wesley Vazquez-Santana, both of Meriden, were arrested as a result.

Both were found to be illegally in possession a firearm, according to police.

Another occupant, 22-year-old Desmond Davis, was found to have two active warrants for his arrest and was handed over to Newington Police.

Ortiz was charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment, threatening, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of large capacity magazine, and other charges. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

Vazquez-Santana was charged with breach of peace, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance, and other charges. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

