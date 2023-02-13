Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Connecticut woman arrested with loaded gun at JFK International Airport

TSA officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport prevented a Connecticut woman from...
TSA officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport prevented a Connecticut woman from bringing her loaded handgun through a TSA security checkpoint on Feb. 10.(TSA)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, New York. (WFSB) - TSA officials say a woman from Connecticut was arrested after bringing her loaded gun through a TSA security checkpoint.

Security officials say the incident occurred this past Friday, February 10th.

The Greenwich woman was not ticketed to fly, but was issued a “gate pass” to escort a minor through the checkpoint, and to their gate.

Authorities say a loaded .22 caliber handgun was located in her purse after an x-ray united alerted on the carry on bag.

The weapon was loaded with 9 bullets, including one in the chamber.

The woman was arrested a short time later by the New York Port Authority Police.

She now faces a penalty of up to $15,000 for carrying weapons through airport security.

This was the first firearm detected during security screenings at JFK International Airport this year.

A total of 7 firearms were located in carry on baggage at JFK Airport during 2022.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High efficiency wood stoves qualify for tax credit.
Do wood and pellet stoves really save people money on energy bills?
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: February Warmth Continues.. Closely Watching A Storm System For The End Of The Workweek!
Just before 3am, multiple officers were dispatched to what was reported to be a disturbance...
Three arrested after early morning fight at hookah lounge, firearms recovered
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
One firefighter injured after technical rescue on cliffside in Wallingford
One firefighter injured after technical rescue on cliffside in Wallingford

Latest News

The operator was identified as Annellie M. Reed, 54-years-old of East Hampton.
Woman arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on Rt. 5
Advocates are urging congress to pass a bill that would take heavy measures to protect children...
Sen. Blumenthal urges congress to protect kids’ privacy, safety online
Medical marijuana patients struggle to find supply after recreational launch in CT
Medical marijuana patients struggle to find supply after recreational launch in CT
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: February Warmth Continues.. Closely Watching A Storm System For The End Of The Workweek!