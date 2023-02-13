Connecticut woman arrested with loaded gun at JFK International Airport

NEW YORK, New York. (WFSB) - TSA officials say a woman from Connecticut was arrested after bringing her loaded gun through a TSA security checkpoint.

Security officials say the incident occurred this past Friday, February 10th.

The Greenwich woman was not ticketed to fly, but was issued a “gate pass” to escort a minor through the checkpoint, and to their gate.

Authorities say a loaded .22 caliber handgun was located in her purse after an x-ray united alerted on the carry on bag.

The weapon was loaded with 9 bullets, including one in the chamber.

The woman was arrested a short time later by the New York Port Authority Police.

She now faces a penalty of up to $15,000 for carrying weapons through airport security.

This was the first firearm detected during security screenings at JFK International Airport this year.

A total of 7 firearms were located in carry on baggage at JFK Airport during 2022.

