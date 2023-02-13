Man arrested for assaulting several people, including police officer, in a West Hartford parking lot

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he assaulted several people, including a police officer, in a West Hartford parking lot, officials said.

Authorities said it happened Sunday around 12:39 p.m. in the Price Rite parking lot on New Britain Avenue.

Several people called 911 to report a man who was attacking multiple people, police said.

Samuel Rivas. (West Hartford Police Department)

A West Hartford police officer arrived on the scene. The suspect then attacked the officer right when he got out of his vehicle, police said.

“A brief struggle ensued and the suspect was refusing the officer’s commands,” said West Hartford police.

Police said a good Samaritan helped the officer restrain the suspect until more officers arrived.

Authorities identified the suspect as Samuel Rivas, 39, of Hartford.

Rivas assaulted several people in the parking lot, police said.

He pushed an elderly woman to the ground and hit her in the head, said police.

“Witnesses on scene reported the male was acting irrational, punching vehicles and was possibly under the influence of something,” West Hartford police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries he got before the attack.

Rivas admitted that he used Phencyclidine (PCP) earlier that day, police said.

“There were no injuries to the officers involved and the elderly victim suffered a laceration and contusion to her face and head but was not transported to the hospital,” said police.

Rivas was charged with assault on an officer, assault on an elderly person second-degree, interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment first-degree, violation of conditions of release second-degree, breach of peace second-degree, and possession of narcotics.

He is held on a $250,000 bond.

“The West Hartford Police Department would like to thank the good Samaritans that not only called for assistance but ultimately risked their own well-being to assist our officers and innocent victims. If it were not for their quick actions this already difficult situation could have been escalated further,” said West Hartford police.

