Medical marijuana patients struggle to find supply after recreational launch in CT

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Medical marijuana patients in Connecticut are getting worried after some say they can’t find the products they need.

Channel 3 spoke with one patient out of Bristol who relies on medical marijuana CBD oil. But since those recreational sales started back in January, she hasn’t been able to find what she needs.

“This is a bad thing for a lot of people and this is scary for a lot of people,” Amy warned.

Amy has epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and even won a battle with cancer.

“I have been clean of cancer with a simple lumpectomy for having breast cancer. I attribute it to this medication,” Amy said.

She has been using CBD oil since it became legal in Connecticut. She says it is extremely affective in controlling epilepsy.

“Without this CBD oil, that means the seizures are going to get really bad and this is terrifying,” said Amy. “I’m screwed. I am in big trouble.”

She is one of many medical marijuana users who say it’s been difficult getting the products they need since the recreational dispensaries opened up.

Amy places orders quarterly from Trulieve in Bristol.

Trulieve sent out a statement over the weekend saying, “we are painfully aware of the limited product inventory across the state of Connecticut right now, and are working closely with all our producers and growers to restock our supply as quickly as possible.”

“Don’t worry you are a medical patient, you will always come first. Do not fear,” Amy was told.

Other local dispensaries, like Fine Fettle in Newington, sent out a statement last week saying “the medical menu has shrunk” and “is lacking options patients are used to seeing.”

“All I can say is that it’s a plant and it takes time to grow. My message to the growers right now is, tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock,” Amy said.

The Department of Consumer Protection says they are aware of the patients concerns.

Other dispensaries like Curaleaf in Stamford say they want the medical marijuana patients to know they will continue to be prioritized.

