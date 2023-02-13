Murder of CT woman closer to being solved more than 40 years later

(WFSB) -After more than 40 years, the cold case murder of a Connecticut woman is one step closer to being solved.

Late last week, law enforcement from Ventura County, California announced the arrest of Tony Garcia in the cold case deaths of two women, including Lisa Gondek of East Hartford.

According to police, the 21-year-old had just moved to Oxnard to start a new chapter of her life in California.

Her life was cut short the morning of December 12, 1981, when police received a 911 call about a fire at Lisa’s apartment.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found her lifeless body in the bathtub.

The case remained a mystery for years, but thankfully as DNA testing developed and grew more advanced, police were able to gather crucial evidence through genetic genealogy and charge Garcia with two counts of murder as well as kidnapping and rape.

“The long arm of the law has brought justice to the Gondek and Zendejas families and it has brought justice to Tony Garcia. As this case underscores, murder charges can be brought at any time. There is no statute of limitations for homicide cases,” said Erik Nasarenko, District Attorney for Ventura County.

Garcia’s arraignment is set for February 23. He is currently being held in the Ventura County Jail without bail.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.