New Haven offering several programs for residents to save on utility bills

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Whether it’s your home heating bill or your electricity, it’s safe to say those utility costs have likely jumped for everyone this winter.

In New Haven, the city and its partners are offering up several programs to help people save.

There are all sorts of options, and now all that info on these programs can be found in one spot.

Flor Herreira Carter spent the afternoon at the Community Action Agency of New Haven, looking for help with her sky rocketing utility bills.

“It’s $328 for the electric and the gas is expensive too. It’s getting higher and higher every month,” Carter said.

It’s why the city and its partners want people to know if they need assistance, its available.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine a year ago, many have seen their energy prices go up 30 to 50-percent.

“It has been challenging so much for many of our residents, low income residents often living paycheck to paycheck and really struggling to pay their utility bills and they’re seeing their costs go up,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

A new city website has all the info when comes to helping residents cut their utility costs.

Everything from short term options like several programs to assist with paying back bills to setting up a payment plan.

“It’s very expensive, luckily for me I found Community Action Agency who was able to assist me with my UI and my gas bill so it has been a blessing,” said Simone Wilson of New Haven.

After first needing help herself, Wilson now helps others in those same shoes, working at the Community Action Agency.

“I feel a lot better, a lot happier, a lot less stressed,” Wilson said.

Wilson adds many people might not know these programs are available. There are even long term options, like free one on one counseling and home audits, designed to help homeowners and renters make changes to lower their utility bills.

“If you’re struggling come on down,” said Wilson.

For more information on the programs, click here.

