Parents on edge after student brings knife on school bus in Norwich

Student brings knife on school bus in Norwich
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Parents in Norwich are on edge after the school district says a student brought a kitchen knife onto a school bus that left Veterans Memorial Elementary School Thursday.

Jarred Staplins is one of those parents. He has a six-year-old son enrolled in the district. He says he’s “always worried.”

“I’ve been checking up more than usual lately,” Staplins said.

Last Thursday, the district said the driver of Bus 2 leaving Veterans Memorial found that knife shortly after leaving the school. The driver called the police. Officers and the school’s acting principal met at the bus. The knife was confiscated, and the bus returned to the school.

“You never know what’s going to happen nowadays,” Staplins said.

Mark Vourassa picks up and drops off his granddaughter from Veterans Memorial every day.

“I’m here every morning to bring her to school and then I pick her up after school,” Vourassa said. “It’s just the safe thing to do. There’s too much going on on the buses and sometimes I wonder about the monitoring.”

This isn’t the first time this year something like this has happened on a Norwich school bus. In January, an almost identical situation occurred on a bus bound for Stanton Elementary. No one was hurt in either instance.

“Being a parent, you always got to be on alert to make sure that your kids are safe,” Staplins said.

Support staff was on-hand Friday to help students who may have seen the knife.

Letter sent to Stanton Elementary Community:

Letter sent to Veterans Elementary Community:

