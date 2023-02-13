Parents on edge after student brings knife on school bus in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Parents in Norwich are on edge after the school district says a student brought a kitchen knife onto a school bus that left Veterans Memorial Elementary School Thursday.

Jarred Staplins is one of those parents. He has a six-year-old son enrolled in the district. He says he’s “always worried.”

“I’ve been checking up more than usual lately,” Staplins said.

Last Thursday, the district said the driver of Bus 2 leaving Veterans Memorial found that knife shortly after leaving the school. The driver called the police. Officers and the school’s acting principal met at the bus. The knife was confiscated, and the bus returned to the school.

“You never know what’s going to happen nowadays,” Staplins said.

Mark Vourassa picks up and drops off his granddaughter from Veterans Memorial every day.

“I’m here every morning to bring her to school and then I pick her up after school,” Vourassa said. “It’s just the safe thing to do. There’s too much going on on the buses and sometimes I wonder about the monitoring.”

This isn’t the first time this year something like this has happened on a Norwich school bus. In January, an almost identical situation occurred on a bus bound for Stanton Elementary. No one was hurt in either instance.

“Being a parent, you always got to be on alert to make sure that your kids are safe,” Staplins said.

Support staff was on-hand Friday to help students who may have seen the knife.

Letter sent to Stanton Elementary Community:

Dear Stanton Elementary School Families & Staff, This morning on Bus 7 a student was found to have a knife. Upon knowledge of this item, the bus driver removed the knife from the student and contacted the Norwich Police Department. Three officers and a school administrator responded to the scene. This occurred after the second bus stop. There were three students on the bus at this time and four other students were entering the bus at the second stop. The student was removed from the bus and the bus proceeded to the school. Two other buses picked up the remaining students on that route. All parents of students involved have been contacted. All students and staff are safe. The administrators, social worker and school counselor at Stanton are supporting the students and families who saw the knife. The school resource officer, who initially responded to the bus, will remain at Stanton for the rest of the day. Any questions please contact the Norwich Police as it is now a police matter. Sincerely, Kristen E. Stringfellow, Ed.D. Superintendent

Letter sent to Veterans Elementary Community:

Good Afternoon Veterans Families & Staff, This afternoon on Bus 2 a student was found to have a kitchen knife. The bus driver became aware of this very quickly after the bus had left the school and called the police. The Norwich Police and Acting Principal Charity Wilson arrived at the bus and the police confiscated the knife. Acting Principal Wilson calmed students, reassured them that they were safe, and rode the bus back to Veterans. She and the student who had the prohibited item exited the bus and the bus driver resumed the route. All students and staff are safe. The administrators, social worker and school counselor at Veterans will be available tomorrow to meet with students who saw the knife if they need support processing the incident. Norwich Public Schools is committed to maintaining a safe school environment, and supports the physical and mental well-being of all of our students and staff. Sincerely, Kristen E. Stringfellow, Ed.D. Superintendent

