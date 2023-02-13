Police: Man charged with DUI, 7-year-old son was passenger in vehicle

WILTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Wilton Police say a man was arrested for DUI after receiving multiple calls for an erratic driver.

Dispatchers received the calls around 12:50 P.M. on February 8th for the area of Danbury Rd. near Wilton High School.

Officers were attempting to locate the vehicle when a white Honda Accord ran a red light at Danbury Rd. and Ridgefield Rd.

The vehicle was stopped by police a short time later.

Police located Cirino Castillo-Lopez, 41-years-old of Norwalk, behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Following a sobriety test failure, Castillo-Lopez was placed under arrest.

Police say Castillo’s 7-year-old son was located in the back seat of the Honda Accord.

Castillo was transported to Wilton Police Department Headquarters for processing and held on $250 bond.

Castillo’s breathalyzer result showed a BAC of 0.2364 and 0.2158.

He is due in Stamford Superior Court February 23rd at 10 A.M.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.