Police: Man charged with DUI, 7-year-old son was passenger in vehicle

Police say Castillo’s 7-year-old son was located in the back seat of the Honda Accord.(Wilton Police Department)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Wilton Police say a man was arrested for DUI after receiving multiple calls for an erratic driver.

Dispatchers received the calls around 12:50 P.M. on February 8th for the area of Danbury Rd. near Wilton High School.

Officers were attempting to locate the vehicle when a white Honda Accord ran a red light at Danbury Rd. and Ridgefield Rd.

The vehicle was stopped by police a short time later.

Police located Cirino Castillo-Lopez, 41-years-old of Norwalk, behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Following a sobriety test failure, Castillo-Lopez was placed under arrest.

Castillo was transported to Wilton Police Department Headquarters for processing and held on $250 bond.

Castillo’s breathalyzer result showed a BAC of 0.2364 and 0.2158.

He is due in Stamford Superior Court February 23rd at 10 A.M.

