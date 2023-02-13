Contests
Sen. Blumenthal urges congress to protect kids’ privacy, safety online

Advocates are urging congress to pass a bill that would take heavy measures to protect children online.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Advocates are urging congress to pass a bill that would take heavy measures to protect children online.

Today at 12 P.M., Senator Blumenthal and advocates will be meeting at The Village for Families and Children in Hartford.

This comes ahead of a Senate judiciary committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday.

Advocates are pleading with congress to pass a bill that would require social media companies to provide more tools for parents and kids to restrict “destructive impacts of social media”.

Senator Richard Blumenthal leads an effort to get the kid’s online safety act called into law.

Advocates say big tech companies are failing to protect kids, putting profits before safety.

President Biden’s recent state of the union address mentioned efforts to improve safety and privacy for children online.

The president asked congress to pass bipartisan legislation in order to address this important issue.

The senate judiciary committee meets tomorrow morning in Washington at 10 A.M.

