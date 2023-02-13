Woman arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on Rt. 5

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman from East Hampton was arrested after driving in the wrong direction on Rt. 5 in South Windsor.

Shortly after midnight on February 12th, a female operator was observed driving northbound on Rt. 5 in the wrong direction.

The officer was able to safely stop the vehicle at the intersection of Rt. 5 and Ellington Rd.

After preliminary investigation, it was determined that the woman was believed to be operating under the influence.

The operator was identified as Annellie M. Reed, 54-years-old of East Hampton.

Reed consented to a field sobriety test, which she subsequently failed.

She was taken into custody, processed, and released on a $1,000 non-surety bond.

Reed is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on February 27th, 2023 at 0900 hours.

