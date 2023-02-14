Contests
ANSWER DESK: What’s the deal with all of these flying objects?

U.S. shoots down 3 unidentified objects
By Marc Robbins
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There have been several recent instances of objects flying through the sky.

The first instance was the Chinese Spy Balloon which was tracked from Montana to the Atlantic Ocean where the U.S. Military shot it down.

Three other instances was the objects shot down near Alaska, Canada’s Yukon territory, and over Lake Huron, which the U.S. government is being less forthcoming about.

“Because of the guarded nature of the military’s response, because of some of the reports that aircraft sensor may have interfaced with these objects, it may be something other than Chinese Surveillance platforms,” says Kenneth Gray of the University of New Haven.

Gray says pilots have been seeing unidentified objets in the sky for many years. He says in the last year and a half the government has encouraged its agencies to put together all of its sightings into a report.

“So out of all of the different reports, a number of them, more than 500 objects reported through the military have yet to be identified,” says Gray.

White House Press Secretary Karin Jean Pierre stressed that there is no indications that these objects are any indication of extra terrestrial activity.

