Appeals court to reconsider transgender athlete lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A federal appeals court will reconsider a lawsuit that challenged Connecticut’s policy allowing transgender athletes to compete.

While the court did not provide a definitive answer as to why this ruling is being reconsidered, we do know that one side is excited about the possibility of a new outcome.

An announcement late Monday night revealed that all judges of the New York based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will now hear arguments in the case.

The prior decision was previously heard by a panel of just 3 judges.

The lawsuit came about when The Alliance Defending Freedom had represented four female high school athletes who alleged that they missed athletic opportunities because of the CIAC policy, in a 2020 complaint.

Now, with all judges reconsidering the case - it could mean a new outcome or they could double down on the previous decision.

The rehearing of this case before a full second court of appeals has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.