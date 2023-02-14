Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways announced it will launch four new flights out of Windsor Locks starting in May.

Breeze will offer nonstop flights to Fort Myers, FL, Tampa, FL, and New Orleans, LA. A one-stop ‘Breeze-Thru’ flight will be offered to Los Angeles, CA.

The routes are expected to launch in May of this year with tickets starting as low as $39 one way.

Fort Myers, FL: Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 17, From $59* one way

New Orleans, LA: Mondays and Fridays, starting May 19 through September 5, From $59* one way

Tampa, FL: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, starting May 18, From $39* one way

Los Angeles, CA: One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru daily, starting May 17

The announcement of these four new destinations from Breeze Airways comes one week after the airline company revealed three other nonstop destinations which included Vero Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Raleigh-Durham, NC.

Breeze Airways began service in 2021 and with the addition of the four new stops today they are offering flights to now 18 destinations from Bradley International Airport.

