Breeze Airways adds four new destinations from Bradley International Airport

Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways will offer more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
By Ethan Logue
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways announced it will launch four new flights out of Windsor Locks starting in May.

Breeze will offer nonstop flights to Fort Myers, FL, Tampa, FL, and New Orleans, LA. A one-stop ‘Breeze-Thru’ flight will be offered to Los Angeles, CA.

The routes are expected to launch in May of this year with tickets starting as low as $39 one way.

  • Fort Myers, FL: Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 17, From $59* one way
  • New Orleans, LA: Mondays and Fridays, starting May 19 through September 5, From $59* one way
  • Tampa, FL: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, starting May 18, From $39* one way
  • Los Angeles, CA: One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru daily, starting May 17

The announcement of these four new destinations from Breeze Airways comes one week after the airline company revealed three other nonstop destinations which included Vero Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Raleigh-Durham, NC.

Breeze Airways began service in 2021 and with the addition of the four new stops today they are offering flights to now 18 destinations from Bradley International Airport.

