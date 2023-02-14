Conn. lawmakers push to make birth control more accessible

Conn. (WFSB) - Two Republican lawmakers are proposing a bill to allow pharmacists to prescribe and dispense hormonal contraception.

Currently only doctors can prescribe hormonal birth control but a lot of women don’t have access to healthcare.

Pharmacies are also more convenient so women don’t have to wait for a doctor’s appointment.

While pharmacists can fill birth control prescriptions, they can’t prescribe them, which makes getting birth control difficult.

Roughly 19 million women live in what’s called a contraception desert, that means they lack reasonable access to healthcare that offers a full range of contraceptive measures,” says Janet Mattiucci a pharmacist for CVS.

Legislation proposed by Senators Ryan Fazio and Heather Somers would make birth control more accessible.

“It could be months before you get in and then many times they cancel and reschedule you because of staffing issues. So why should we let a woman go without access to birth control during that time she can’t see a physician,” says Senator Somers.

During COVID pharmacies like CVS were able to administer vaccines without a prescription, allowing women access and privacy.

“There are some women who are just not comfortable having that conversation and to be able to come in here anonymously and say hey this is what I want to do,” says Christine Keenan from Groton.

Pharmacists would be required to have the person fill out a health questionnaire.

House republicans have proposed another bill this year to allow Plan B to be sold on college campuses.

Plan B is an emergency birth control and if taken with 72 hours it can prevent pregnancy.

At least 20 states have similar legislation.

Increased access to birth control has bi-partisan support.

Channel 3 reached out to the Medical Association which represents Connecticut doctors. We are still waiting for a response.

