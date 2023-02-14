Connecticut man arrested with loaded handgun at Westchester Airport

WHITE PLAINS, NY. (WFSB) - A Connecticut man is under arrest after bringing a loaded handgun through a TSA security checkpoint.

The gun was detected within the Southbury man’s carry-on luggage Monday at Westchester Airport.

The X-ray unit alerted to the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection by TSA officials.

A single firearm was located and removed by a police officer with the Westchester County Police Department.

Officers say they located a .45 caliber handgun loaded with 7 bullets.

A single handgun was confiscated, and the man was arrested on weapons charges.

This was the first firearm detected at Westchester Airport this year.

The man is facing up to $15,000 in fines for bringing a firearm through TSA security.

