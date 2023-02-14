Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Connecticut man arrested with loaded handgun at Westchester Airport

The gun was detected among the carry-on items that the Southbury, Conn., man had in his...
The gun was detected among the carry-on items that the Southbury, Conn., man had in his possession as he entered the TSA checkpoint.(TSA)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE PLAINS, NY. (WFSB) - A Connecticut man is under arrest after bringing a loaded handgun through a TSA security checkpoint.

The gun was detected within the Southbury man’s carry-on luggage Monday at Westchester Airport.

The X-ray unit alerted to the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection by TSA officials.

A single firearm was located and removed by a police officer with the Westchester County Police Department.

Officers say they located a .45 caliber handgun loaded with 7 bullets.

A single handgun was confiscated, and the man was arrested on weapons charges.

This was the first firearm detected at Westchester Airport this year.

The man is facing up to $15,000 in fines for bringing a firearm through TSA security.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was identified as Annellie Reed.
Woman arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on Rt. 5
Samuel Rivas.
Man assaulted several people, including a police officer, in a West Hartford parking lot
TSA officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport prevented a Connecticut woman from...
Connecticut woman arrested with loaded gun at JFK International Airport
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: 60° warmth, also rain before the weekend!
Medical marijuana patients struggle to find supply after recreational launch in CT
Medical marijuana patients struggle to find supply after recreational launch in CT

Latest News

Eyewitness News Tuesday morning
Your Morning Business Report for Tuesday Feb. 14.
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: New inflation report, buying 1.5M doses of Novavax, cracking down on Crypto
An announcement late Monday night revealed that all judges of the New York based 2nd U.S....
Appeals court to reconsider transgender athlete lawsuit
Parents aren’t only hearing about fights; bullying and other serious safety issues have...
Parents raise concerns about safety at Manchester schools