Gov. Lamont, local mayors to announce proposals on reducing gun violence

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont and mayors from around the state will be announcing recommendations to reduce gun violence.

The press conference is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. in Hartford.

Lamont will be joined by Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, Wolcott Mayor Tom Dunn, and Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin.

“The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities’ Board of Directors established the special task force in October of 2022 with a narrow mission of increasing accountability for repeat offenders involved in gun violence,” officials said.

Community advocates and law enforcement will also be attending, said officials.

